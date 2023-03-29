Multi-speciality clinic for transgender persons opened at CMCH

March 29, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Gender Guidance Clinic, a multi-speciality clinic for transgender persons, opened at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday is expected to improve access to quality healthcare for trans persons. The clinic will function from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesdays.

Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said doctors from the departments of Dermatology, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ENT and Psychiatry will be available for outpatient (OP) service at the clinic.

“Earlier, transgender persons had to go to each department for consultation. The clinic will have doctors from select departments under one roof exclusively for trans persons,” Dr. Nimala said and added that the centre has plans to offer sex-rearrangement surgery in the future.

Transwoman social worker R. Chithra said the clinic will be helpful for trans persons to seek treatment without going to the general OP wards. “The clinic also has beds so that trans persons can undergo treatment,” said Ms. Chithra, who attended the opening of the centre with trans persons.

CMCH administration said the clinic will function under the National Health Mission and the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.