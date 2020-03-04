Multi-party delegation questions BJP’s pro-CAA dharna

Coimbatore

A delegation of various political parties and organisations opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Tuesday called on the City Police Commissioner to ask why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allied organisations were allowed to stage a pro-CAA dharna on Dr. Nanjappa Road at Gandhipuram here.

No precedence

Addressing media persons after meeting the Commissioner, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Pongalur N. Palanisamy said that there was no precedence in the police giving permission to stage any form of agitation in front of Hotel Tamil Nadu on Dr. Nanjappa Road, a busy part of the city.

“We have asked the Commissioner to grant us permission to stage an anti-CAA protest near the venue or remove BJP workers from the place. We will stage an agitation at the venue if any of the two demands is not fulfilled,” he said.

The BJP and allied organisations started the dharna in front of Hotel Tamil Nadu on Monday evening in support of CAA, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

‘Police biased’

DMK’s Singanallur MLA N. Karthik said the same delegation would also call on the District Collector to discuss the matter, accusing the police of being biased.

Mayura Jayakumar of Congress, V. Ramamoorthy of Communist Party of India (Marxist), M. Arumugam of Communist Party of India, K. Ramakrishnan of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Susi. Kalaiarasan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi were among leaders who met the Commissioner.