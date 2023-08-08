Multi-level car parking planned at Race Course in Coimbatore

August 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

COIMBATORE The civic body plans to construct a multi-level car parking at Race Course and the location is yet to be finalised, according to an official of the Corporation in the central zone.

In May 2022, a consultative meeting with Race Course area residents and Race Course and Neighbourhood Association (RANA) was organised by the Corporation on introducing a paid parking system. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told reporters that paid parking or multi-level car parking facilities could be initiated only after the existing road infrastructure in the area was improved.

Meanwhile, to address the haphazard parking on the sides of Race Course, the Corporation is identifying and issuing notices to commercial outlets with insufficient vehicular parking spaces for their customers. Mr. Prathap said notices have been sent to a few commercial outlets, regarding the insufficient parking facilities for customers within their premises.

“A maximum of only four to five slots on the road can be utilised by these outlets. If it is found to be more than that, a notice will be issued to accommodate them within their building,” he said.

According to an official in the Central Zone of the Coimbatore Corporation, over a hundred commercial outlets, including parlours, gyms and food stalls served with notices in a week and the drive is still ongoing. “More shops that are violating the building line i.e. the allotted layout, which includes vehicular parking amenities for customers, will be served with notice and eviction activities will be initiated soon if they fail to comply,” the official said.

