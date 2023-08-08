HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multi-level car parking planned at Race Course in Coimbatore

August 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked under a ‘No Parking’ sign on Race Course Road in Coimbatore.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked under a ‘No Parking’ sign on Race Course Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

COIMBATORE The civic body plans to construct a multi-level car parking at Race Course and the location is yet to be finalised, according to an official of the Corporation in the central zone.

In May 2022, a consultative meeting with Race Course area residents and Race Course and Neighbourhood Association (RANA) was organised by the Corporation on introducing a paid parking system. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told reporters that paid parking or multi-level car parking facilities could be initiated only after the existing road infrastructure in the area was improved.

Meanwhile, to address the haphazard parking on the sides of Race Course, the Corporation is identifying and issuing notices to commercial outlets with insufficient vehicular parking spaces for their customers. Mr. Prathap said notices have been sent to a few commercial outlets, regarding the insufficient parking facilities for customers within their premises.

“A maximum of only four to five slots on the road can be utilised by these outlets. If it is found to be more than that, a notice will be issued to accommodate them within their building,” he said.

According to an official in the Central Zone of the Coimbatore Corporation, over a hundred commercial outlets, including parlours, gyms and food stalls served with notices in a week and the drive is still ongoing. “More shops that are violating the building line i.e. the allotted layout, which includes vehicular parking amenities for customers, will be served with notice and eviction activities will be initiated soon if they fail to comply,” the official said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / road safety / corporations

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.