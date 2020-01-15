Coimbatore

Multi-level car parking facility sought on Cross Cut Road

Residents submit petition to Coimbatore Corporation

Tatabad Eleventh Street Residents Welfare Association has urged the Coimbatore Corporation to construct a multi-level car parking facility (MLCP) on Cross Cut Road.

In its petition, submitted recently to the civic body, it said the commercial hub of Gandhipuram that had 100 Feet Road, Cross Cut Road, Bharathiyar Road, Nanjappa Road and a few others also had hospitals and restaurants.

The area attracted thousands of people on a daily basis and lakhs during festive season, resulting in choked streets.

Adding to the problem was encroachment of carriage way, leaving in difficulty the traffic police personnel regulating vehicle movement.

The Corporation, therefore, would do well, to construct a MLCP on Cross Cut Road, the association demanded and also appealed to Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan to allot funds.

