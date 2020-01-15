Multi-level car parking facility sought on Cross Cut Road

Tatabad Eleventh Street Residents Welfare Association has urged the Coimbatore Corporation to construct a multi-level car parking facility (MLCP) on Cross Cut Road.
In its petition, submitted recently to the civic body, it said the commercial hub of Gandhipuram that had 100 Feet Road, Cross Cut Road, Bharathiyar Road, Nanjappa Road and a few others also had hospitals and restaurants.
The area attracted thousands of people on a daily basis and lakhs during festive season, resulting in choked streets.
Adding to the problem was encroachment of carriage way, leaving in difficulty the traffic police personnel regulating vehicle movement.
The Corporation, therefore, would do well, to construct a MLCP on Cross Cut Road, the association demanded and also appealed to Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan to allot funds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.