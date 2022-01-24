Multi-layer security in Coimbatore in view of Republic Day

Policemen using facial recognition application during a vehicle check at Sugunapuram in Coimbatore on Monday.

Coimbatore

24 January 2022 22:41 IST

The police have arranged multi-layer security in Coimbatore city in view of the Republic Day on Wednesday.

The city police will use a facial recognition application to cross check the whereabouts of persons who are found in suspicious circumstances during vehicle checks and patrols.

A release issued by the police said that 1,200 police personnel including senior officers would be deployed across Coimbatore city for security.

Advertising

Advertising

The police planned for enhanced security atplaceslike VOC Grounds, Central government institutions, airport, six railway stations and seven bus stands.

To check vehicles that enter Coimbatore city, the 11 border check postswith surveillance cameraswould function round the clock.In addition to this, the police would set up 12 temporary check posts and 30 temporary isolation/barricading points for vehicle checks.

Personnel, who were on duty at these places, would have facial recognition application and ‘Vahan’ application in their mobile phones.

A total of 44 two-wheeler patrols and 23 four-wheeler patrols would be conducted within the limits of the 15 police stations in Coimbatore city. Two rapid action forces would be stationed at important locations to deal with law and order issues.

The bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad of the city police had been directed to be ready to quickly respond to emergency situations such as bomb threats.

Special teams from all police sub-divisions in the city would conduct searches in lodges and hotels as a precautionary measure.Foot patrols would be conducted on railway lines in the city jointly with the help of village assistants from the Revenue Department. Statues of national leaders would have round-the-clock security, the police release said.