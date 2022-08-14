Multi-layer security in Coimbatore in view of Independence Day

The rehearsal for Independence Day parade held at VOC Grounds in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore City Police have arranged multi-layer security in view of the Independence Day. A total of 800 police personnel, including senior officers, will be deployed for security duty in the city, a release said.

VOC Grounds, Central government institutions, airport, five railway stations, including Coimbatore Junction, and seven bus stands will be under the surveillance of the police.

The 11 border check-posts with surveillance cameras will function round-the-clock to check vehicles that enter the city limits. Police personnel will work in shifts at 32 important junctions in Coimbatore the entire day on Monday, the release said.

According to the city police, personnel will use a facial recognition application to cross check the whereabouts of persons who are found in suspicious circumstances during vehicle checks and patrols.

They will use the ‘Vahan’ application on their mobile phones to check the details of vehicles. As many as 44 two-wheeler patrols and 24 four-wheeler patrols will be in action across the city. The police will conduct searches in lodges and hotels as a precautionary measure.

The bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad of the city police have been asked to be ready to swiftly respond to emergency situations. Two rapid action forces will be stationed at important locations to deal with law and order issues.

Each of the 15 police stations in the city has identified 10 places where the public gather in large numbers. These places will be under continuous monitoring. The police have deployed security for the statues of national leaders round-the-clock. The police, along with village assistants from the Revenue Department, will conduct foot patrols on railway lines in the city, the release said.