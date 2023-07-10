Mulluvadi rail overbridge work to be completed by October

July 10, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Salem

The construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at Mulluvadi in Salem, which has been going on for the past seven years, is expected to be completed before October this year.

Following the demand for an overbridge at the Mulluvadi railway gate (gate nos. 183 and 184), the work was started in 2016 at ₹ 124.89 crore. The Railways constructed one portion of the bridge covering the level crossing in 2017. But the work was delayed because a few shopkeepers moved the Supreme Court seeking higher compensation. The Highways Department resumed the work except for the portion between Cooperative Bank and Mulluvadi Gate due to legal issues.

Even as 80% of the work was completed, due to the legal battle the works could not be carried out on one portion of the stretch. In June, the Highways Department got a verdict in its favour. Following this, a team of engineers from the Public Works Department in Chennai inspected the spot last month and the work to complete the portion between Cooperative Bank and Mulluvadi Gate was started.

Officials of the Highways Department said that after the legal battle ended, they demolished a part of three shops and began constructing the pillars. Only three pillars need to be constructed to complete the overbridge work. This would be completed in the next two months, and the Department was looking at opening the ROB for public use by October this year, they said.