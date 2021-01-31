Mulluvadi gate flyover work expected to be completed by November

Salem

31 January 2021

The construction of Mulluvadi gate railway flyover is progressing and officials are expecting to complete the works before end of this year.

The Mulluvadi railway level crossing was one of the major points of traffic congestion here as the gates are closed multiple times a day. Motorists proceeding towards the district Collectorate and Salem GH from Hasthampatti and further places and vice-versa mainly preferred this route. Besides this, vehicles moving towards Town Railway station from Pal Market and vice-versa had to be regulated leading to traffic congestion each time when the gates are closed. Following continuous demand, a flyover was proposed in the area and works began in 2016. The railway portion of the bridge has been completed.

According to officials, the works of approach road are nearing completion on Cherry Road end and service road works has to be completed in this section. Officials said that works on the Sukneswaran Temple end would begin shortly once the utility cables in the area are shifted. According to officials, the works are expected to be completed by November.

The Projects Wing of Highways department started the construction works in September 2018 and the pace of the project was affected due to delay in transferring cables of utility services like telephones and electricity, officials said. Officials said that once completed, the flyover would ease traffic movement between Hasthampatti and Old bus stand.

According to officials, the flyover would facilitate two-way traffic between Ambedkar statue and Sukneswaran Temple in Old bus stand area. The project is being implemented at an approximate cost of ₹83 crore and the total length of the flyover is 510.4 metres, officials said. The pathway would be about 11 metres wide.