Mullikorai residents demand basic facilities

Residents of Mullikorai village have called for the main road running through their village to be repaired, as it affects their ability to supply markets with their produce, and also poses a risk to motorists using the road.

The residents of Mullikorai, located just a few kms outside Udhagamandalam town and on the way to M Palada, said that there were more than 150 families residing in the village till a few years ago, mostly farmers and daily wage workers working as farmhands in bigger farms in the M Palada region. However, lack of amenities in the village, including basic infrastructure have led to many people moving out, locals said.

“The roads, which were laid only a few years ago have completely caved in, with wide fissures developing and becoming almost impassable for motorcycles and light vehicles,” said S. Bharathi, a local resident.

Villagers said that as many as 20 families have moved out over the last few years due to lack of basic facilities in the village.

Residents said that the first step towards ensuring that people continue to live in the village is to repair the damaged road leading to the village.

“The remaining families living in Mullikorai are small farmers, who find it difficult to get their produce to the main road for it to be transported. The poor roads also pose a risk to motorists, especially in night,” said R. Venkat, another resident.