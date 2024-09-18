ADVERTISEMENT

Mugger crocodile captured from pond near Coimbatore

Published - September 18, 2024 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department staff shifting a mugger crocodile that was captured from a pond at Pattakaranur in Bellepalayam panchayat in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department captured a mugger crocodile from a pond near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Officials said that the crocodile was spotted by villagers in a pond at Pattakaranur in Bellepalayam panchayat near Siumugai, a few days ago.

The Forest Department laid nets around the pond and started pumping out water from the pond, which is located around 20 km away from Bhavanisagar reservoir, on Tuesday morning. The staff managed to pump out water from the pond on Wednesday and captured the crocodile.

Mugger crocodile captured from banana plantation near Coimbatore

Sirumugai forest range officer K. Manoj said the captured crocodile was a female with a length of 2.10 metres. Though Bhavanisagar reservoir that is home to mugger crocodiles is far away from Pattakaranur, a stream connects the waterbody with river Bhavani, he said.

Forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar examined the crocodile, before it was released into Bhavanisagar reservoir.

