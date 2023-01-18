Mud road close to Coimbatore airport runway turns dumping site

January 18, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rotten vegetables, remains from meat stalls and a dead horse in a decomposing state were among the waste materials found dumped on the mud road linking SIHS Colony and Brindhavan Nagar, which runs parallel to the runway of the Coimbatore International Airport, on Wednesday.

“Two dead dogs were found dumped on the road some days ago. I had to employ workers to dispose of the carcasses. Dumping of waste from chicken stalls continues despite bringing the issue to the attention of authorities concerned,” said a resident of Brindhavan Nagar, who did not want to be named.

Experts say that rotting meat waste and animal carcasses will definitely attract scavengers like the black kites, two of which hit a Sharjah-bound Air Arabia fight that was on its take-off roll on January 2. The pilot had to abort the take-off after the bird hit. The mud road runs parallel to the runway and at one point the distance from the compound wall of the runway is hardly 50 metres.

In order to avoid bird activity, dumping of garbage and operation of meat stalls are not allowed around airports. There is also restriction in the operation of dump yards. The Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) had already raised concern over the operation of a dumping site by the Chinniyampalayam panchayat, which is situated exactly on the landing/take off path of the airport’s runway, hardly three km from the threshold.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said that improper disposal of garbage around the airport had been discussed at AEMC meetings several times. The issue had already been brought to the attention of officials concerned, he said.

Residents said that some people from the area were also dumping domestic waste and unused furniture on the road. However, the majority of the garbage was being dumped by outsiders. Also, miscreants, tipplers and peddlers hang out at the place, which is also close to a Government primary school, they added.

Due to the dumping that has been happening over a long period, the mud road, which used to be a short-cut connecting Avinashi Road and Tiruchi Road via SIHS Colony, is hardly motorable now as it is littered with garbage ranging from food waste to building debris.

Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body would take steps to prevent dumping of waste on the road.