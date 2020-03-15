Coimbatore

MTR bans foreign tourists

In a precautionary move against COVID-19, foreign tourists will not be allowed to enjoy eco-tourism facilities at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) from Monday, officials confirmed.

K.K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR, said that foreign visitors will not be allowed to use vehicle safaris or book rooms at the lodging facilities run by the forest department till further notice. He added that there were no restrictions on local tourists.

In Coimbatore District, cinema theatres in three taluks that border Kerala will remain shut from Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 11:13:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/mtr-bans-foreign-tourists/article31076314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY