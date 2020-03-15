MTR bans foreign tourists

In a precautionary move against COVID-19, foreign tourists will not be allowed to enjoy eco-tourism facilities at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) from Monday, officials confirmed.

K.K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR, said that foreign visitors will not be allowed to use vehicle safaris or book rooms at the lodging facilities run by the forest department till further notice. He added that there were no restrictions on local tourists.

In Coimbatore District, cinema theatres in three taluks that border Kerala will remain shut from Monday.