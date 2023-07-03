MSMEs urges Coimbatore Corporation to ease rules on property tax payment

July 03, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) on Monday petitioned the Corporation seeking easing of action initiated against small and micro unit owners who were not able to pay professional tax on time.

As per the data listed by the civic body on its website, all persons having a half-yearly gross income above ₹21,000 are liable to pay professional tax. From January 22, 2015, the rates were fixed at ₹127, if they earn between ₹21,001 and ₹30,000; ₹317 for ₹30,001 to ₹45,000; ₹634 from ₹45,001 to ₹60,000; ₹488 for ₹45,001 to ₹60,000; ₹950 for ₹60,001 to ₹75,000 and ₹1250 for those earning above ₹75,000.

Association district president J. James said, “Over 15,000 small-scale industries operate in the city where 50,000 people have been employed. They run the business in rented buildings and some in spaces they own. They are also burdened by high electricity charges to run industrial machinery.”

“After the COVID-19-induced lockdown, not all got job orders regularly throughout the year. Paying property tax is already tough in this situation. Now, the Corporation has been sending warning notices to those who are unable to pay the professional tax within a week of the deadline in each zone,” he added.

Moreover, recently the Corporation announced that if the entrepreneurs do not pay the taxes within a week of the notice issued for the delay in payment, their units will be closed, Mr. James said.

He said, “We ask the Corporation to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders regarding the tax issue and take action accordingly.”

Commissioner M. Prathap said the issue will be looked into and steps will be taken.