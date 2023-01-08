MSMEs urged to tap opportunities

January 08, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) should be aware of opportunities, said Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal.

At the south zonal conference of Laghu Udyog Bharati, he said all programmes of the Central government such as Make in India and Standup India were for the country to become self-reliant. The MSMEs should adopt their outlook to have more commitment and be aware, he said.

K. Annamalai, State president of BJP, said the MSMEs should look at adapting digitalisation fully. It was a challenge for MSMEs to be oriented fully with digital economy and had technical agility. But, if the units were able to adopt digital technology, it would give them a strategic competence.

He also urged the MSMEs to have a re-look at the way they did business. The units should be proudly Indian and global. That was the first step for transformation for growth. The next challenge was to be ethically correct. The focus on indigenisation and import substitution offered a lot of opportunities.

On government efforts, he said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) benefited 1.36 crore MSMEs and ₹ 2.32 trillion was given as collateral free loans to MSMEs. There were several measures that the government had taken such as Make in India, being self reliant, and one district one product scheme.

Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore south MLA, said the ECLGS helped save 1.5 crore jobs during COVID-19. The GEM portal had enabled several MSMEs to supply to government departments. More than 1.5 lakh women entrepreneurs were on board the e-market place. The government was promoting locally made products, she said.