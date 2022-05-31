MSMEs urged to tap opportunities in defence sector

As much as 70% of defence budget is reserved for Indian industries, says official

With the Centre making a budgetary allocation of ₹1.5 lakh crore for capital expenditure in the defence sector, opportunities are high for Indian companies and Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), Vivek Virmani, project officer (general) and chief operating officer of Department of Defence Production, said on Monday.

Speaking virtually at an outreach event for Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC 6) and iDEX Prime, organised by by CODISSIA Defence Innovation Centre in association with NITI Aayog and Atal Innovation Mission, he said there were both large-scale projects and open challenges in which MSMEs, startups, and academia could take part.

Jatin Arora, programme executive of Defence Innovation Organisation, said, “iDex is one of the flagship schemes of the Government of India. India is going through massive change to promote Indian startups, innovations, and MSMEs and reduce imports with indigenisation. iDEX aims to create an ecosystem for innovation.”

The Indian defence ecosystem stakeholders included armed forces, DPSUs, and PSUs. They gave very defined problem statements and these were launched at DISC. In April this year, DISC 6.0 was launched. There was also an open challenge for startups that had pre-defined solutions. “As much as 70% of defence budget is reserved for Indian industries,” he added.

V. Sundaram, director of CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre, said the Centre had 14 incubatees and planned to induct 12 more startups this year. It had submitted a revised Detailed Project Report to procure the required machinery. “We have suggested to the government to permit MSMEs to be equity partners of startups that are working in the defence sector so that the products can be brought to production soon,” he said.