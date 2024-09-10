GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MSMEs urged to make use of the raw material scheme of NSIC

Published - September 10, 2024 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
NSIC Chief General Manager P. Ravikumar (second right) visiting at stall at Raw Mat 2024 and 3P Expo organised in Coimbatore city on September 10, 2024 .

NSIC Chief General Manager P. Ravikumar (second right) visiting at stall at Raw Mat 2024 and 3P Expo organised in Coimbatore city on September 10, 2024 . | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) should make use of the raw material schemes offered by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to get price discounts, said P. Ravi Kumar, chief general manager of the NSIC, in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the three-day Raw Mat 2024, a raw material expo, and 3P, a paper, printing, and packaging industry exhibition, organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), he said that offtake of raw materials by MSMEs in centres such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Jaipur was high. However, the scheme was not seeing much response from MSMEs in Coimbatore.

The zonal heads of the NSIC were empowered to sign MoUs with raw material manufacturers so that the MSMEs were able to get the materials at lower prices. The NSIC was also talking to the Commodity Exchange to look at ways the two organisations could work together and offer benefits to the MSMEs. The NSIC was also sourcing tools from the MSMEs for the PM Vishwakarma scheme kits distributed to artisans, he said.

Mr. Ravi Kumar told The Hindu that it was handling over seven major raw materials and was trying to source more raw materials through regional MoUs.

The organisers of the exhibitions said the expos had totally about 100 exhibitors.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:42 pm IST

