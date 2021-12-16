MSMEs to strike work on December 20

Coimbatore

16 December 2021 00:14 IST

They demand action from the Union government to reduce prices of raw materials

Almost 200 industrial associations of MSMEs spread across different parts of the country, including Coimbatore, will go on a strike on December 20, demanding action from the Union government to reduce prices of raw materials.

R. Ramamoorthy, spokesperson of the All India Council of Associations of MSMEs, said associations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, etc would take part in the strike. Owners of MSME units would stage a demonstration at the respective District Collectorates.

Production loss for a day because of the strike was expected to be ₹ 25,000 crore, he said. In the last one-and-a-half years, raw material costs had doubled. Despite raising the issue with the government repeatedly, there were no efforts to control the prices. Hence, the MSMEs across sectors and in all the States were coming together for the strike, he said.

The associations had appealed to the government to support the National Small Industries Corporation so that it could source raw materials in bulk and supply to MSMEs.