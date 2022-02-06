MSMEs to start manufacturing products for Defence sector

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State can now explore opportunities to cater to the Defence sector as the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have short-listed 124 products that can be indigenised through the Codissia Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC).

V. Sundaram, Director of CDIIC, told The Hindu on Sunday that the 124 products, the import worth of which is about ₹ 143 crore, are those that are in demand for the DPSUs. The CDIIC will now disseminate information about these products to MSMEs across the State and those want to take up manufacture of these will be evaluated by a panel. Based on the capabilities of the MSMEs they will be mapped and details of the products will be shared so that the units can start manufacturing them.

Initially about 10 products will be taken up and it will take at least a couple of years to indigenise them, he added.

The then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Defence Innovation Centre project for Codissia in 2018 and the government has allocated ₹15 crore for it. The CDIIC will submit a detailed project report to get the funds. It will also sign agreements with DPSUs, he added.

While the land and building will be a contribution from the CDIIC, the machinery will be purchased with the funds from the Union government. Initially, the CDIIC had selected 57 products and submitted a detailed report to the government. However, these were not products with high demand. The government and the DPSUs have now identified 124 products and these will be indigenised in phases. “This is the first Defence Innovation Centre project in the country and based on its performance, standards will be set,” he said

According to M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), over 100 MSMEs here have evinced interest in taking up development of products for the Defence sector. “We should assess the capabilities of these units and then share the design details. Almost seven DPSUs are involved in the project. The units will take 2-3 years to complete the indigenisation work,” he added.