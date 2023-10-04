HamberMenu
MSMEs to stage protest in Chennai on October 16 over electricity charges

October 04, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
The units had been staging protests across the State since last month, demanding a reduction in the electricity charges.

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will stage a hunger strike in Chennai on October 16 to draw the attention of the Chief Minister to the power tariff issue.

A press release from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association on Wednesday said the units had been staging protests across the State since last month, demanding a reduction in the electricity charges. Though the MSME associations had two rounds of discussion with the government, the units did not get any relief. 

The units will continue their protests by hoisting black flags on their premises on October 9, and will submit a memorandum to District Collectors across the State. A hunger strike will be held in Chennai on October 16. 

