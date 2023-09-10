HamberMenu
MSMEs to send mails to T.N. Chief Minister appealing for reducing power tariff

September 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 50,000 Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu are expected to write to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the next two weeks their grievances related to electricity tariff.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said following a hunger protest organised by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation in Tiruppur district on September 7, the Federation decided to send e-mails and letters to the Chief Minister. “The Federation was started with about 70 MSME associations in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Erode districts. Now, nearly 150 associations from different parts of the State are part of the Federation. We want to get the Government’s attention on the problems faced by the MSMEs because of high cost for power in the State,” he said.

As a follow up to the hunger strike, in which more than 3,000 people took part, it was decided that members of the MSME associations will send individual mails or letters through speed post to the Chief Minister from September 11 to 24, highlighting the problems that they face because of the electricity costs. Apart from the increase in consumption charges, the hike in fixed charges and introduction of peak hour charges are affecting the industries, he said.

If there is no response from the government till September 24, the Federation plans to organise more protests, he added.

