MSMEs to seek meeting with Ministers regarding electricity tariff

February 05, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) plan to meet the Ministers of Tamil Nadu government soon to press their demands related to electricity tariff. If there is no positive response, they will announce the next course of action that will reflect in Parliamentary elections, said Jayabal, president of the Recycle Textile Federation.

Mr. Jayabal and some of the representatives of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, told presspersons in Coimbatore on Monday that since last September, the Federation organised eight protests, involving MSME industrial associations across the State. The Federation had also participated in talks with the government regarding its three major demands: reduction in fixed charges, withdrawal of peak hour charges, and withdrawal of networking charges for industries installing rooftop solar power for captive consumption.

The government had reduced the networking charges by 50% and said that peak hour charges would not be collected from MSMEs till the required meters were installed.

However, the main demand of reduction in fixed charges remained unfulfilled. The Federation was assured that it would be addressed soon. But, there was no response from the government. Hence, the association members would make another attempt to meet the Ministers concerned when the budget session started, they said.

If there was no positive response from the government, they would announce their next course of action, they added.

