GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSMEs to seek meeting with Ministers regarding electricity tariff

February 05, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) plan to meet the Ministers of Tamil Nadu government soon to press their demands related to electricity tariff. If there is no positive response, they will announce the next course of action that will reflect in Parliamentary elections, said Jayabal, president of the Recycle Textile Federation.

ALSO READ
MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to continue protests against high power costs

Mr. Jayabal and some of the representatives of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, told presspersons in Coimbatore on Monday that since last September, the Federation organised eight protests, involving MSME industrial associations across the State. The Federation had also participated in talks with the government regarding its three major demands: reduction in fixed charges, withdrawal of peak hour charges, and withdrawal of networking charges for industries installing rooftop solar power for captive consumption.

The government had reduced the networking charges by 50% and said that peak hour charges would not be collected from MSMEs till the required meters were installed.

However, the main demand of reduction in fixed charges remained unfulfilled. The Federation was assured that it would be addressed soon. But, there was no response from the government. Hence, the association members would make another attempt to meet the Ministers concerned when the budget session started, they said.

If there was no positive response from the government, they would announce their next course of action, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.