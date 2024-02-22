ADVERTISEMENT

MSMEs to organise meeting in Coimbatore to highlight their demands

February 22, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association will organise a meeting in Coimbatore next month to highlight the demands of the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that the Central and State governments have not addressed.

The association representatives said this was decided at a meeting held recently in Tiruchi.

Members of almost 400 MSME associations in Tamil Nadu are expected to participate. The State government has not addressed the demand of the MSMEs to reduce the fixed charges and is not holding talks with them. The Central government is not addressing the challenges faced by the textile industry, especially those in Tamil Nadu. There is no measure to control cheap imports of garments which is hurting the domestic manufacturers, they alleged.

The meeting will highlight the plight of the MSMEs and how the Central and State governments have not taken steps to redress their grievances, the association members said.

The association also plans to submit the demands to Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Coimbatore this month.

