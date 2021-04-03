MSMEs take precautions against spread of COVID-19

Coimbatore

03 April 2021 23:54 IST

Unit owners want setting up of vaccinations camps for workers on a large scale

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here have started taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19 among workers.

Though number of cases are on the rise, there is no report of the spread of the disease so far among workers. There should be vaccination camps for workers on a large scale and industrial activity should not be disturbed. The MSMEs are just reviving and if there are restrictions again, several units will have to shut down operations, say industry sources.

With the public and the workers not on guard as before, MSME unit owners fear the spread and are now insisting to workers to wear masks and use sanitisers. They are trying to improve awareness among the workers. Another spread of COVID among workers will be a big blow to industrial activity, they say.

Industry sources here said the MSMEs will be hit hard if there are restrictions on movement of workers and goods. Since industrial activity is spread across the district because of the large number of MSMEs, containment areas should be restricted to buildings and not the entire street.

The trade and industry here have appealed to the district administration and the civic body to restrict containment zones to buildings in which the COVID-19 affected people reside and to not extend it to entire streets.