MSMEs submit petitions

Individual industries in the Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) segment and industrial associations submitted nearly 20 petitions at the MSME grievances redressal meeting convened by the District Administration here on Tuesday.

According to R. Kannan, general manager of District Industries Centre (DIC), 10 petitions were received in advance and 10 more were submitted at the meeting. The meeting was chaired by the District Revenue Officer and officials from several departments took part. The petitions were related to bank loans, land reclassification, pollution control, corporation, and electricity. These were passed on to the respective departments. The DIC will follow it up on these petitions.

The plan is to hold such a meeting once in two months. Coimbatore is the first district to hold grievances meetings for MSMEs. If the MSMEs submit the petitions well in advance, the DIC will be able to pass it on to the departments concerned and the problems can be resolved at the grievances meeting, he said. Some of the industrial associations had also submitted petitions on the issues faced by their member units.