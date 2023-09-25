MSMEs stop production in western districts protesting against high power cost

September 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

A large number of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the western districts stopped operations for a day on Monday demanding withdrawal of the hike in fixed charges and removal of peak hour charges for MSMEs.

In Coimbatore district, representatives of the Tamil Nadu Associations submitted memorandum to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Tangedco officials. The increased electricity tariff by the Tangedco has greatly affected the MSMEs, it said. Members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association stopped production.

About 24 industry associations in Tiruppur district downed shutters as part of the State-wide token strike demanding rollback of the new power tariff structure.

While welcoming the State government’s readiness to consider the plea for conversion of tariff slab for micro units, an MSME unit owner said the silence of the government regarding reduction of fixed charges, roll back of peak hour charges, and levy on solar power generation have caused disappointment.

The Salem District Small Scale Industries Association president, S. Govindan, said that more than 20,000 units were closed in Salem district. The MSMEs across Erode district stopped operations demanding the State government to reduce power tariff. Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) president V.K. Rajamanickam said that over two lakh workers involved in various operations in these units stayed away from work.

