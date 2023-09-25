HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MSMEs stop production in western districts protesting against high power cost

September 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Associations submitted a memorandum on Monday to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on their demands related to electricity tariff.

Members of Tamil Nadu Associations submitted a memorandum on Monday to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on their demands related to electricity tariff. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A large number of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the western districts stopped operations for a day on Monday demanding withdrawal of the hike in fixed charges and removal of peak hour charges for MSMEs.

In Coimbatore district, representatives of the Tamil Nadu Associations submitted memorandum to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Tangedco officials. The increased electricity tariff by the Tangedco has greatly affected the MSMEs, it said. Members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association stopped production.

About 24 industry associations in Tiruppur district downed shutters as part of the State-wide token strike demanding rollback of the new power tariff structure.

While welcoming the State government’s readiness to consider the plea for conversion of tariff slab for micro units, an MSME unit owner said the silence of the government regarding reduction of fixed charges, roll back of peak hour charges, and levy on solar power generation have caused disappointment.

The Salem District Small Scale Industries Association president, S. Govindan, said that more than 20,000 units were closed in Salem district. The MSMEs across Erode district stopped operations demanding the State government to reduce power tariff. Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) president V.K. Rajamanickam said that over two lakh workers involved in various operations in these units stayed away from work.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.