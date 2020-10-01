MSMEs seek priority in getting new power connections

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations has urged the State Government and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to give priority to micro and small-scale industries when they apply for new power connection or additional load.

In a memorandum submitted to the government and the Tangedco on the draft Electricity Rules, the Federation said the State Government and Tangedco had already implemented several features of the draft Electricity Rules. Further, the MSMEs face challenges in getting the connection due to corruption in the system. The rules should specify that the new connections or additional load are provided within seven to 30 days. Otherwise, the officials concerned should be penalised.

If there are defects or damages to a meter, the consumer is blamed invariably. The Tangedco should identify neutral testing centres where the meters can be tested. Further, as in Gujarat, power consumed at night by industries should be at concessional tariff.

Any grievance related to electricity should be redressed in seven to 10 days rather than one to one-and-a half months as proposed in the Rules. The Rules should also define what "quality" power means as industries continue to face voltage fluctuations and drop in frequency, the federation said.