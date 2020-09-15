MSMEs seek early decision on extension of moratorium

Coimbatore

15 September 2020 22:33 IST

Even as the Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) wait for the Supreme Court order regarding extension of moratorium for bank loans, some banks have deducted the interest for the current month and some have reworked the interest due for the last six months into loans.

“There is only confusion among the MSMEs. The uncertainty regarding the loan repayment has only affected business,” said R. Ramamoorthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association. Several banks have deducted the interest for this month. The units will get a clear picture on demand revival by the end of this month and need time to start repaying the loans, he said.

P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, said that banks had deducted the interest, in some cases even for three to six months, if the units had money in the account. Some banks have also reworked the deducted amount into loans.

Advertising

Advertising

Industry sources say that for the economy to rebound, MSMEs need time to start repaying loans. The government should take a decision on this at the earliest. Since the Supreme Court has asked the banks to not insist on repayment till September 28, there is some relief for the units now. However, the issue should be settled soon, they said.