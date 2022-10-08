MSMEs seek continuation of export duty on steel products

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 18:07 IST

COIMBATORE Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations has urged the Central government to continue the export duty on steel products.

According to S. Surulivel, one of the coordinators for the Federation, steel prices dropped 30 % in the last three to four months since imposition of export duty on steel. The Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are now able to get steel at prices that was available two years ago. However, slowdown in demand is affecting the MSMEs. Production is down nearly 30 % in most of the sectors, he said.

In such a scenario, it is reported that steel manufacturing companies have urged the Union government to withdraw the export duty on steel products. “At this juncture, we request that the export duty on steel products shall not be withdrawn until the current global recession trend is overcome,” the Federation said in a memorandum to the Union Finance Minister.

It also urged the government to hold discussions with all the stakeholders, especially the MSME associations, before taking a decision on ‘export duty on steel products’. It should also constitute a “raw materials price fixation committee” with members from the MSME associations.

Production at MSMEs were down during the COVID-19 spread and later because of steep hike in raw material prices. The prices reduced only in the recent months and the MSMEs need time to revive. The government should not withdraw the export duty on steel products now, it said.

