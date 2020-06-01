Coimbatore

MSMEs see increase in worker turnout

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) saw a slight improvement in worker turnout on Monday as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) resumed operations in Coimbatore and nearby districts.

Private buses

According to C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts Tiny and Micro Enterprises Association, there was a 15 % to 20 % increase in worker turnout on Monday compared to last week. The private buses should also be permitted to operate, he said.

“Labour availability is not a problem. There is a slight increase in the number of labourers who reported to work on Monday. This number will gradually go up,” said R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said only 35 % of the workers in the micro industries were from Coimbatore and nearby areas. The rest were migrant workers or from the southern districts of the State. Hence, the bus service should be operated for all districts. This would enable all the workers, who had gone home when the lockdown was implemented, to return.

Illayaraja, who works as a driver at a small-scale unit, said the workers were happy to return to work on Monday though they had to take precautions such as wearing mask. But it may not be possible to adhere to all the precautions in the buses during the peak hours, he said.

