MSMEs reel under high input costs amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Even as the Ukraine war enters the fourth week, Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the engineering sector in Coimbatore are apprehensive of the war continuing.

“Since the war started, prices of all raw materials used in engineering industries are increasing on a daily basis. It is the MSMEs who are affected by this,” says R. Ramamoorthy, former president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia).

Viswanathan, whose unit makes aluminium products, says the price of aluminium went up by ₹80 a kg in the last six months and since the start of the war, the revision is almost on a daily basis. “We have orders to some extent. But, we cannot revise the prices for our products daily as it is done for raw materials. With such uncertainty, we are unable to execute the orders,” he says.

According to Soundarajan, who makes machine tool accessories, “Steel is the new gold. In the last three months, the price has increased 30 %,” he says.

“We go on yearly contract for our products. We are unable to get a hike for our products from our customers. The bottomline has taken a hit, I have shelved the expansion project, and we literally beg to our customers for price increase,” he says.

This is an abnormal situation with global factors impacting MSMEs and the government should look at special measures to safeguard the units, says Mr. Ramamoorthy.

Codissia president M.V. Ramesh Babu says the government should remove anti-dumping duty on import of raw materials that will be required by the MSMEs and monitor stocks with traders and manufacturers.

MSMEs point out that they usually have stock of raw materials for just one week to 10 days. “We have just 60 % orders of what we had last March. Orders are slowing down and because of the price rise, working capital availability is becoming a problem,” says one of the MSME unit owners.

The government should permit duty free imports and take immediate steps to stabilise the prices, they say.

Revised caption: High raw material prices have hit MSMEs in Coimbatore