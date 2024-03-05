MSMEs postpone electricity conference

March 05, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that planned to organise a major conference in Coimbatore this month to press their demands related to electricity charges have decided to hold the meeting after elections, said J. James, cordinataor for Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association.

Mr. James said the MSMEs in the State will continue to press their demand for lower fixed charges for electricity supplied to the MSMEs. If there is no positive response from the Tamil Nadu government before the elections, the MSME associations in the State will announce their next course of action, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.