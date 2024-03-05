MSMEs postpone electricity conference

March 05, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that planned to organise a major conference in Coimbatore this month to press their demands related to electricity charges have decided to hold the meeting after elections, said J. James, cordinataor for Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association.

Mr. James said the MSMEs in the State will continue to press their demand for lower fixed charges for electricity supplied to the MSMEs. If there is no positive response from the Tamil Nadu government before the elections, the MSME associations in the State will announce their next course of action, he said.