MSMEs plan protests against raw material price hike

Coimbatore

09 November 2021 23:48 IST

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here are looking at staging protests to draw the attention of the government towards the high raw material prices.

“The prices keep fluctuating. Two days ago the prices of copper products went up ₹90 a kg and dropped by ₹10 or ₹15 after that. Can we change the prices of the products every day ? We are unable to quote a price for our products. There is a lot of uncertainty. We asked for appointment to meet the Ministers and have made several appeals. But there is no response from the government,” says M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

“If we give a quote to our buyers, the order will be finalised only after 10 days. When the order is finalised, if the prices drop, the MSME unit will benefit. If it goes up, the unit will suffer a loss. Those who participate in tenders also are unable to give bids. Similarly, units that have entered into contracts with buyers for a year are also suffering losses. We need a solution to the issue that is on for almost a year. Hence, the industry associations here are in talks to decide on the future course of action,” he added.

Most of the MSMEs say there are no orders this month mainly because of the raw material prices, he said.

The government should implement nil rate of import duty and allow import of raw materials. It should ban export of iron ore and other raw materials. The Public Sector Undertakings should quote concessional prices for the materials for MSMEs and should allocate raw materials to these units through a nodal State government distribution system. There should be a GST-based funding system for MSMEs to purchase raw materials.