MSMEs plan protest against revised electricity tariff

September 11, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Denouncing power tariff revision, representatives of about 165 MSME member associations on Monday sounded a word of caution at their State-level consultative meeting here on Monday that Tamil Nadu will cease to be a front-runner in the sector if corrective measures are not taken.

The meeting of the Tamil Nadu associations also decided to chalk out protest programmes in the event of the State government being unresponsive to their core demands for the next 10 days.

“We have sought an appointment with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to apprise him about the struggle being faced by MSME units in the State to compete with industries in other States due to the steep power tariff revision, over and above other limiting factors such as shortage of skilled labourers, rise in cost of inputs, and shortage of skilled labourers, Codissia president V. Thirugnanam said.

Ever since the tariff came into effect, industries are on the path of decline. “Attempts made earlier by us to meet the Chief Minister did not fructify. We hope to meet the Chief Minister shortly,” Mr. Thirugnanam said.

For cottage and micro industries, connection categorised under 12 KW load, tariff III A(1) connection must be provided, he said.

The government must restore LT fixed charges for connections (LT III A(1) and LT 111 (B) to previous rates from the revised tariff. It ought to be ₹72 to ₹20 for units consuming 0-12 KW, from ₹77 to ₹35 for 0-50 KW utilisation under (III A (I) and LT III (B) connections, ₹153 to ₹35 for utilisation of 50 - 112 KW, and ₹562 to ₹350 for 112- 150 KW utiilisation.

The HT maximum demand charges must be reduced from ₹ 562 to ₹350 kva. There should be no peak hour rate for LT and hence the 15 % rise must be dropped. As for HT the levy should be reduced to 20 % from 25.

Yearly tariff revision of one % must be in place for industries to survive, Mr. Thirugnanam said, and also called for scrapping of roof-top solar networking charges, must be scrapped.

If prompt steps are not taken on these demands, the MSME sector will lose the competitive edge and close down leading to large-scale unemployment, he said.