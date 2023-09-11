HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MSMEs plan protest against revised electricity tariff

September 11, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Denouncing power tariff revision, representatives of about 165 MSME member associations on Monday sounded a word of caution at their State-level consultative meeting here on Monday that Tamil Nadu will cease to be a front-runner in the sector if corrective measures are not taken.

The meeting of the Tamil Nadu associations also decided to chalk out protest programmes in the event of the State government being unresponsive to their core demands for the next 10 days.

“We have sought an appointment with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to apprise him about the struggle being faced by MSME units in the State to compete with industries in other States due to the steep power tariff revision, over and above other limiting factors such as shortage of skilled labourers, rise in cost of inputs, and shortage of skilled labourers, Codissia president V. Thirugnanam said.

Ever since the tariff came into effect, industries are on the path of decline. “Attempts made earlier by us to meet the Chief Minister did not fructify. We hope to meet the Chief Minister shortly,” Mr. Thirugnanam said.

For cottage and micro industries, connection categorised under 12 KW load, tariff III A(1) connection must be provided, he said.

The government must restore LT fixed charges for connections (LT III A(1) and LT 111 (B) to previous rates from the revised tariff. It ought to be ₹72 to ₹20 for units consuming 0-12 KW, from ₹77 to ₹35 for 0-50 KW utilisation under (III A (I) and LT III (B) connections, ₹153 to ₹35 for utilisation of 50 - 112 KW, and ₹562 to ₹350 for 112- 150 KW utiilisation.

The HT maximum demand charges must be reduced from ₹ 562 to ₹350 kva. There should be no peak hour rate for LT and hence the 15 % rise must be dropped. As for HT the levy should be reduced to 20 % from 25.

Yearly tariff revision of one % must be in place for industries to survive, Mr. Thirugnanam said, and also called for scrapping of roof-top solar networking charges, must be scrapped.

If prompt steps are not taken on these demands, the MSME sector will lose the competitive edge and close down leading to large-scale unemployment, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.