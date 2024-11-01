ADVERTISEMENT

MSMEs pitch for subsidy for solar energy installations

Published - November 01, 2024 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) has mooted a proposal with the Tamil Nadu government to provide capital subsidy to Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that want to install rooftop solar panels.

ADVERTISEMENT

CODISSIA president M. Karthikeyan told The Hindu if the MSMEs got 15% of the investment on rooftop solar panels as subsidy, a large number of units would go in for solar energy and thus, reduce the power costs. A micro unit would have to spend about ₹1.5 lakh irrespective of the capacity of the solar energy panel to be installed. Apart from this, the average cost for one KW was about ₹50,000, though it would vary. With a seven-year repayment period, the units could be permitted to install up to 150 KW, depending on the maximum demand requirement of an unit, the association told the government.

If the MSMEs got capital subsidy for the solar project, the electricity charges would reduce by 30% for the MSMEs. Initially, almost 40% MSMEs would benefit. For those operating out of sheds taken on rent in large buildings, the scheme might not benefit immediately as they had to come out with a system to go for solar energy collectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central government provided 2% interest subvention for solar energy projects of MSMEs through the SIDBI. This had to be effectively used by the units, he added. Most of the micro units in Coimbatore district would require 10-30 KW.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Karthikeyan said the State government had taken the details from the association and, “We expect a positive announcement soon.”

P. Kumaraswamy, president of Coimbatore district job working powerloom weavers’ association, said a few units went in for solar energy. If the Central and State governments gave about 25% subsidy, at least 50% powerloom units would go for solar energy. The maximum demand of a powerloom unit was about 10 KW.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US