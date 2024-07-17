GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MSMEs oppose hike in electricity charges

Published - July 17, 2024 12:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore have flagged concerns over the hike in electricity charges, stating that it would “kill the industries” in the State.

M. Karthikeyan, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), said power costs constitute 15% of the production cost for engineering industries, and as high as 35% for foundries. “Many small and micro units will quit manufacturing as they are now running the units with their own funds. We are surviving by paying the power costs from internal accruals,” he said.

The CODISSIA has called for a meeting of all industrial associations in Coimbatore on Thursday to jointly press for a rollback of fixed charges. “We are not opposing the tariff hike. What we cannot sustain is the hike in fixed charges every year. No other State has such high fixed charges,” he said.

The Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association president, Mithun Ramdas, said Tamil Nadu’s MSMEs were facing challenges due to the subsidies given in Gujarat for manufacturing. The hike in power costs will create a critical situation for the MSMEs, he said.

J. James, coordinator of the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, said the 430% hike in fixed charges was a huge burden on the micro units.

The Southern India Mills’ Association said in a release that while Maharashtra considered shuttleless looms as powerlooms and supplied power at a concessional rate, Tamil Nadu levied normal/regular tariff, making powerloom sector uncompetitive.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia) has sought Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention to help the MSMEs. C.K. Mohan, president, Tanstia, said in a statement that Tanstia had been repeatedly requesting to reduce fixed charges for LT and LT III-B industries. “Our Chief Minister had committed to resolving this issue by meeting various organisations and stakeholders after the election. But no such meeting has been held so far,” Mr. Mohan said.

