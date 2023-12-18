MSMEs meet political leaders, explain their demands on electricity charges

December 18, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association has met leaders of various political parties and submitted its demands related to power charges for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and also sought their support for the human chain planned across the State on December 27.

J. James, co-ordinator of the Association, said all the leaders assured their support to the protest by the MSMEs. The units, which mostly fall under LT III B tariff category, objected to levy of peak hour charges and steep hike in demand charges when the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission held a meeting here before announcing the new tariff.

But, the demand charges were increased 400% from ₹35 a unit, peak hour charges were introduced for the MSMEs, and networking charges were levied for units that invested in rooftop solar energy panels.

The government said that it would not collect peak hour charges till meters were installed for it. It should withdraw the peak hour charges. On rooftop solar energy, it said that networking charges would be reduced 50%. Other States were incentivising MSMEs that invested in solar energy. Industries were taking bank loans and installing rooftop solar energy. But Tangedco collected networking charges from the units for power generated for captive use.

More than 400 industrial associations in Tamil Nadu had taken part in the protests held since September this year, he said.