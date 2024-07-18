ADVERTISEMENT

MSMEs interact with bankers on funding and schemes for industries

July 18, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

As many as six industrial associations representing Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore convened a day-long meeting with bankers to learn about available funding for these units and government schemes.

M. Karthikeyan, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said in a press release that apart from the banks, representatives of government agencies also participated.

The officials made presentations on funding schemes for MSMEs. MSME unit owners, numbering over 250, spoke about the challenges they faced in getting government loans.

Of the total outgo through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, only 6 % were bad loans. Hence, the banks should have confidence in MSMEs and lend under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises. The banks do not give collateral-free loans to MSMEs, he said.

“This was a useful meeting and the bankers had an opportunity to listen to MSMEs on the practical problems they face while availing of bank loans,” he said.

