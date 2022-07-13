MSMEs in Hosur to go on indefinite strike from August 1

Members of the Hosur Small and Tiny Industries’ Association began their two-day strike on Wednesday, demanding fair prices from large companies. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Micro and small units that support the manufacturing industry in Hosur will go on an indefinite strike from August 1, if their demand for fair price is not met by large industries.

The announcement was made by the Hosur Small and Tiny Industries’ Association (HOSTIA) that was leading a two-day strike here demanding fair price for MSME-produced components to large companies in Hosur on Wednesday.

The strike was a culmination of the unmet demands that were putforth by the MSMEs before the start of this fiscal, according to HOSTIA.

Speaking on the occasion, K.Velmurugan, president, HOSTIA, condemned the reluctance and inaction of large companies to heed to the demands of the MSMEs.

In March, HOSTIA announced a revision of costs for inputs manufactured by MSMEs that supply to the large companies. The entire manufacturing architecture rested on the MSMEs that manufactured components and parts to the large companies. However, the MSMEs were not given fair prices for their goods and the prices have remained unchanged for the last 15 years, HOSTIA had stated.

According to Velmurugan, the overhead costs have gone up manifold, with the costs of raw materials, rents, labour, GST among other overheads incurred by the MSMEs but these production costs are not factored in the final pricing by large companies.

MSMEs on the one hand grappled with minimum wages for its workers, who are faced with the same inflation, and on the other hand struggled to get fair prices for the components produced by them for supply to large companies, said the protesters, a majority of them women.

The MSME sector unlike other sectors does not discriminate in employment and provides gainful employment to the educated as well as the illiterate, who are rejected by large companies. However, the MSMEs are facing an existential crisis due to untenable pricing fixed by large industries, Mr.Velmurugan said.