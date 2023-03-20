MSMEs in Coimbatore welcome T.N. Budget announcements 

March 20, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore have welcomed the Tamil Nadu Budget announcements for the MSME and industrial sectors, especially those related to skill development and infrastructure development.

B. Sriramulu, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, hailed allocation of funds for mega power projects, integrated development and metro rail in Coimbatore.

The well-balanced budget focuses on decrease in revenue deficit, he said.

According to S. Surulivel, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association, mobile help centre for migrant workers, ₹50 crore seed fund for emerging sectors, and capital subsidies will boost the MSME sector. The government should look at reducing the interest rates for loans disbursed by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president V. Thirugnanam said funds to upgrade ITIs and government polytechnics, extension of “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” to factory workers, etc were welcome measures. However, the government should look at announcing a special economic zone for the electronics sector, he said.

D. Vignesh, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, said there were several announcements for infrastructure development in Coimbatore and the allocation for MSMEs was higher. These would support growth of the MSMEs here.

Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association president P. Nallathambi said ₹300 crores capital subsidy for industries and ₹143 crores allocations for NEEDS would encourage entrepreneurship. But, the budget has not addressed the need for multi-storeyed industrial estate for MSMEs here.

C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore Tiruppur Districts Tiny and Micro Entrepreneurs Association, said the budgetary allocation for MSMEs had increased to ₹1,509 crores and the factory skill development scheme would support the MSMEs.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, the Budget had several schemes for Coimbatore. But, the long-pending demand of industrial estate for micro units was not addressed.

Laghu Udyog Bharati Tamil Nadu president MS Vijayaraghavan said the government should extend the factory skill programme to more industries. The PSU Treds platform would enable better cash flow for MSMEs.

M. Raveendran, president of Coimbatore Compressors Association, said the Budget announcements did not address the immediate needs of the MSMEs and there was no measure to revive these units.

The Information and Public Relations Department of the State government on Monday circulated about 100 Budget announcement cards to over 5,000 people on social media in the district.