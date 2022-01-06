MSMEs in Coimbatore urged to follow safety protocols

COIMBATORE

06 January 2022 20:28 IST

The district administration has urged the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here to follow strictly the safety protocols as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in the district.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran said in a press release on Thursday that all workers and industry owners who are travelling to or from the workplace when there are lockdown restrictions should carry their office or industry identity card.

The industries, including the MSME units, should have temperature checking facility at the entrance and also hand wash facility. They should ensure maintenance of physical distance at the units. All those who enter the units should wear double mask. The IT companies were asked to extend work from home facility for their employees.

If the units are found violating these norms, action will be taken, warned the Collector.

The District Industries Centre plans to organise a virtual meeting on Friday with the MSME representatives to highlight these guidelines.

Coimbatore Corporation officials had a meeting with representatives of wholesale and retail markets in the city. They were also asked to follow the guidelines issued by the State government.