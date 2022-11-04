MSMEs in Coimbatore told to go in for ZED certification to save on costs at units

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 18:38 IST

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) can go in for basic “Zero Defect Zero Effect” (ZED) certification to bring in quality awareness and save on costs at the units, said R. Kalyanasundaram, Vice-President of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Tamil Nadu.

The MSME Development and Facilitation Office organised a meeting here on Friday on “MSME Sustainable ZED Certification Scheme”, in association with Laghu Udyog Bharati and District Industries Centre.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram said the programme, which was attended by about 70 people, created awareness on different levels of ZED. “The ZED implementation will improve the quality culture at the units, save on costs, and bring benefits to the industries because of the certification,” he said.

The participants were mostly quality and production managers from engineering units that are members of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Coimbatore.

General Manager of DIC, G. Thirumurugan, spoke about the government schemes for MSMEs.

