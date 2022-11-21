MSMEs in Coimbatore to protest against high power charges

November 21, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the manufacturing sector in Coimbatore district will down shutters for a day on November 25 demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges for the units.

J. James, one of the co-ordinators for Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, told mediapersons here on Monday that a majority of the MSMEs in the district came under the 112 KW slab.

The demand charges for these units were at ₹35 a month/KW. Under the revised tariff order, units upto 50 KW maximum demand should pay ₹75 a month per KW and units with 51 KW to 112 KW maximum demand should pay ₹150 / month/KW as demand charges.

Almost 50 % of MSME units in the district functioned out of rental premises. The building owners would have taken 60 KW connection and divided it among the units that took space on rent. Many units are now surrendering the additional power.

Similarly, peak hour charges were introduced for MSME units and though there were no separate meters at the units to calculate power consumed during peak hours, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedc) calculated peak hour charges out of the total electricity consumed and was levying 15 % additional charges.

The MSME units here were operating at just 40 % to 50 % capacity, said A. Siva Shanmuga Kumar, another co-ordinator of the Federation. They were operated for just one shift from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Yet, the MSMEs were paying peak hour charges, he said.

The MSME units pointed out that for a 112 KW unit, the bi-monthly bill before September 10 was ₹1.33 lakh for 18,440 units consumed. However, the recent bill for 17,570 units consumed was ₹1.53 lakh. “We are consuming less power but paying more,” said the unit owner.

The Federation comprises 18 MSME associations and all the member units of these associations would down shutters on November 25. The owners and workers would stage a fast here on the same day, said Mr. James. They urged the government to reduce the fixed charges and withdraw the peak hour charges..