GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSMEs in Coimbatore, Tiruppur form human chain demanding reduction in power charges

December 27, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation staging a human chain agitation in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation staging a human chain agitation in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Thousands of people from the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sector formed a human chain in Coimbatore city on Wednesday demanding revision of fixed power charges.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association had called for a State-wide protest on Wednesday demanding downward revision of fixed power charges, withdrawal of peak hour charges and withdrawal of networking charges for rooftop solar energy generation.

J. James, co-ordinator for the association, said fixed charges have increased from ₹3,500 a month to ₹17,000. “The government’s stand to not reduce the charges will result in a washout of the MSMEs in the State. The MSMEs staged human chain protest in 25 districts in the State on Wednesday. In Coimbatore, not just the unit owners, but their family members and workers also took part. AIADMK MLAs Amman Arjunan and K. R. Jayaram, former MLA M. Arumugam (CPI) and several other political leaders participated in Coimbatore,” he said.

ALSO READ
MSMEs meet political leaders, explain their demands on electricity charges

Members of as many as 23 industrial associations took part in the protest in Coimbatore. They held placards and shouted slogans demanding reduction in power charges.

In Tiruppur, members of as many as 38 industry organisations formed human chains at vantage locations. The participants displayed placards highlighting the debilitating impact of the peak hour charges on the productivity and output in the textile domain.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / electricity production and distribution / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.