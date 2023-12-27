MSMEs in Coimbatore, Tiruppur form human chain demanding reduction in power charges

December 27, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Thousands of people from the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sector formed a human chain in Coimbatore city on Wednesday demanding revision of fixed power charges.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association had called for a State-wide protest on Wednesday demanding downward revision of fixed power charges, withdrawal of peak hour charges and withdrawal of networking charges for rooftop solar energy generation.

J. James, co-ordinator for the association, said fixed charges have increased from ₹3,500 a month to ₹17,000. “The government’s stand to not reduce the charges will result in a washout of the MSMEs in the State. The MSMEs staged human chain protest in 25 districts in the State on Wednesday. In Coimbatore, not just the unit owners, but their family members and workers also took part. AIADMK MLAs Amman Arjunan and K. R. Jayaram, former MLA M. Arumugam (CPI) and several other political leaders participated in Coimbatore,” he said.

Members of as many as 23 industrial associations took part in the protest in Coimbatore. They held placards and shouted slogans demanding reduction in power charges.

In Tiruppur, members of as many as 38 industry organisations formed human chains at vantage locations. The participants displayed placards highlighting the debilitating impact of the peak hour charges on the productivity and output in the textile domain.