MSMEs in Coimbatore say government should not hike import duty on steel

Published - September 17, 2024 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA) has expressed concern over plans of the Central government to increase the import duty on steel, reportedly to protect the domestic steel industry.

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises in the engineering manufacturing sector were major purchasers of raw materials for manufacture of components. The steel prices were volatile since the pandemic and in April 2022, the prices almost doubled from the pre-COVID period.

The micro and small industries that had orders from Public Sector Units or corporates were hit by this hike.

Steel prices reduced to an extent and were now at “comfortable levels” though not at “throwaway price” for the steel plants. This had enabled the foundries and MSME units to get export orders. The Railways and other PSUs usually floated tenders for their annual requirement during the first quarter and finalise the orders during the second quarter of every year. If the import duty would be increased, the small industries would face trouble as they had received orders at the current price levels and the import duty might lead to jump in price of steel.

The government should consult all stakeholders, especially MSMEs, if it should embrace a free market policy or curb imports. The Union Steel Ministry should not hike the import duty and should fix minimum selling price for a year for all raw materials, including steel, aluminium, and copper. It should also constitute a price monitoring committee, with representation from the MSME sector, the Federation said in a press statement.

