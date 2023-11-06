MSMEs in Coimbatore petition former Minister S.P. Velumani, AIADMK MLAs for withdrawal of power tariff hike

November 06, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Federation of Power Consumers of Tamil Nadu, the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations and the Recycled Textiles Federation have petitioned former Minister and Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani as well as several AIADMK MLAs, for a withdrawal of the hike in the power tariff.

In a petition, they said that MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in T.N. provide employment to over 10 lakh workers. However, the industries are struggling due to a raw material price hike, GST drawbacks and are still finding it difficult to get by after the Covid-19 pandemic. At this juncture, the recent power tariff hike has crippled the MSMEs, they said.

The Federations wanted the 430 per cent fixed charges to be withdrawn, and also wanted the withdrawal of the peak hour charges. They also asked for a rollback of solar charges, of ₹1.53 per unit. They also wanted the tariff revision proposal to be reviewed, in order to exempt industries from power tariff hikes for at least the next two years.

