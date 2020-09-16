MSMEs in Coimbatore gear up to adopt industry 4.0

District Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday held a meeting with industry representatives on how Micro, Small and Medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the district can adopt industry 4.0

The State Government had directed the district administration to organise meetings and create awareness among MSMEs on industry 4.0. Representatives of six industrial associations that represent the MSMEs here took part in the meeting on Tuesday.

“This (the meeting) is aimed at taking the MSMEs to the next level in order to compete globally using Internet of Things, Industrial Internet of Things, Cyber-physical Systems (CPS), Smart Manufacturing, Smart Factories, Cloud Computing, Additive Manufacturing, Big Data, Robotics, Cognitive Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain,” said the general manager of District Industries Centre, B. Karthigaivasan.

The Collector said the MSMEs should come out with a plan on how they would focus for the next 10 years on the technologies that come under industry 4.0. He said that a meeting would be held once in two months to review how the MSME units were able to adopt these technologies. He assured the participants that he would follow up at the bankers' meet to be held this week on the loan applications of 470 micro units that do not have loans with the banks, but were in need of financial assistance. The industry heads sought a package, including 80 % subsidy, for the MSMEs to adopt industry 4.0 and urged the government to take up a sector-wise study on how the new technologies can be adopted by the units.